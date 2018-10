Pumpkin Nights



Posted on October 3, 2018

Stroll through multi-sensory displays and eight themed lands created with 3,000 hand-carved​ lit pumpkins and “funkins,” plus entertainment, screenings of Pixar’s “Coco,” food, drink and more.

Oct. 17-Nov. 4, Nightly.

$16–$20, free for children 3 and younger. Costumes encouraged.

Gold Country Fairgrounds, 1273 High St., Auburn,

pumpkinnights.com