'One for the Road'



Posted on October 8, 2018

Rio Linda Elverta Community Theater secured the rights to adapt Stephen King’s short story “One for the Road” into a stage production. Meet the unnatural inhabitants of Salem’s Lot at a midnight showing or at one of two Saturday shows.

Oct. 26–27. Tickets $5.

The Grange, 1315 G St., Rio Linda;

(916) 991-5148;

rlectheater.org