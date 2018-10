El Panteón de Sacramento



Posted on October 11, 2018

The Latino Center of Arts & Culture commemorates Dia de los Muertos/Day of the Dead with 50 large altars that recreate the small village cemeteries in Mexico. Music, dance, a marketplace and traditional foods are part of the 48-hour event.

Oct. 27–28. Free.

J and K streets between 20th and 21st streets;

(916) 446-5133;

thelatinocenter.com