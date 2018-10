Company Wang Ramirez at Mondavi



Posted on October 4, 2018

In “Borderline,” Sébastien Ramirez and Honji Wang blend hip hop and street culture with other artistic traditions. Five dancers and an aerial performer will enact vignettes about the human condition.

Oct. 23. Tickets $12.50–$85.

Mondavi Center’s Jackson Hall, 501 Alumni Lane, Davis;

(530) 754-2787;

mondaviarts.org