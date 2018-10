Comedy Under the Stars



Posted on October 1, 2018

Fair Oaks Recreation & Park District and Laughs Unlimited present comedian Keith Ross Nelson, who has been featured on “An Evening at the Improv” and “Entertainment Tonight.” He won the Portland Comedy Competition in 2005.

Oct. 5. Tickets $15–$20 (adults only).

Veterans Memorial Amphitheatre, 7991 California Ave., Fair Oaks;

(916) 966-1036;

forpd.org