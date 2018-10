Carol Burnett: An Evening of Laughter and Reflection



Posted on October 2, 2018

Her “Carol Burnett Show” ran for 11 years and received 25 Emmy Awards. She’s a comedian, actor and best-selling author. In Sacramento, she will take questions from the audience and present video clips from her shows.

Oct. 16. Tickets $69–$179.

Community Center Theater, 1301 L St.;

(916) 808-5181;

sacramentocommunitycentertheater.com