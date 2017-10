'Visions: Open Photography Exhibit'



Posted on October 26, 2017

The Sacramento Fine Arts Center’s 17th annual juried photography show features original photography, including portraits, landscape, nature and wildlife, black and white, and altered and abstract.

Oct. 31–Nov. 19. Free.

Sacramento Fine Arts Center, 5330B Gibbons Drive, Carmichael;

(916) 971-3713;

sacfinearts.org