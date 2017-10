The Kooks



Posted on October 9, 2017

After more than 10 years since they released their first studio album, English pop-rock band The Kooks make their way to Ace of Spades to promote their fourth album, “The Best of... So Far.” The tour marks two milestones: The group has signed with a new label and started on a fifth album.

Oct. 17. $29.50. Ace of Spades, 1417 R St.;

(916) 930- 0220;

aceofspadessac.com