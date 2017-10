The Cristina Pato Quartet



Posted on October 3, 2017

Here's the October Mondavi Center Concerts schedule:

Oct. 4–7: The Cristina Pato Quartet. $23.50–$47;

Oct. 15: Alexander String Quartet: Schumann, Brahms and the Curse!; two shows. $32.50–$65;

Oct. 27–28: Ballaké Sissoko and Vincent Ségal, call for tickets.