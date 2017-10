Sacramento Aloha Festival



Posted on October 3, 2017

Leis are optional at this year’s Aloha Festival, which celebrates Hawaii and the other Pacific Islands. Delve into island culture with educational exhibits, native cuisine, arts and crafts, and a performance by the Aloha Polynesia dance troupe. Your food donation benefits River City Food Bank.

Oct. 7. Free. (Parking $10.) Cal Expo, 1600 Exposition Blvd.;

(916) 486-6399;

sacalohafest.org