Golden 1 Center Concerts



Posted on October 2, 2017

Here are the Golden 1 Center October Concerts:

Oct. 3: Janet Jackson;

Oct. 4: Imagine Dragons, with Grouplove and K. Flay;

Oct. 8: Marco Antonio Solís, with Jesse & Joy;

Oct. 11: The Weeknd, with Gucci Mane and Nav;

Oct. 25: André Rieu and His Johann Strauss Orchestra.

See website for tickets. 547 L St.,

(800) 745-3000,

golden1.centersacramento.com