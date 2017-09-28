Best of Sacramento 2017 Winners

|BEST OF SACRAMENTO GOODIE BAG SPECIAL SECTIONS NEWSLETTERS RESTAURANTS WINE LOCAL EATS SACRAMENTO GIVE
Like stars in the sky, the hottest shine brightest, and in the realm of the universe, discoveries loom large. We were on a mission to find the best. In orbit: the winners of our 2017 Best of Sacramento survey. Everyone was allowed on the odyssey—online voting took place during a two-month balloting process earlier this year, and each respondent was allowed to fill out the survey once.
Our winners are, quite simply, out of this world.
|MEDIA
|Radio Sportscaster
Pat Walsh, KFBK
|Local Business Reporter
Kelly Brothers, KFBK
|Local Entertainer
Hip Service (Dance Band)
|TV Morning News Anchor
Deirdre Fitzpatrick, KCRA 3
|Traffic Reporter
Tina Macuha, Good Day Sacramento
|Local Newspaper Columnist
Marcos Breton, The Sacramento Bee
|Karaoke Bar
River City Saloon
|TV Early Evening News Anchor Team
Gulstan Dart and Edie Lambert, KCRA 3
|Alternative Rock Radio Station
KKDO 94.7
|Sportswriter
Evan Ream, The Davis Enterprise
|LGBT Bar
Faces Nightclub
|TV Late Night Anchor Team
Kellie DeMarco and Lisa Gonzales, KCRA 3
|Country Radio Station
KNCI 105.1
|Local Website
Sacramento365.com
|Live Music Venue
Harlow's
|TV Reporter
Brian Hickey, KCRA 3
|Jazz Radio Station
KXPR Capital Public Radio 88.9
|Local Elected Official
Darrel Steinberg
|Live Theater
B Street Theatre
|TV Sportscaster
Del Rodgers, KCRA 3
|Talk Radio Station
KFBK Newstalk 1530 AM
|FUN AND LEISURE
|Movie Theater
Arden Centery 14 and XD
|TV Weatherperson
Mark Finan, KCRA 3
|Oldies Radio Station
KHYL V101.1
|Bartender
Jim Wakefield, The Firehouse Restaurant
|Comedy Club
Punch Line Sacramento
|Morning Drive Radio Team
The Wake Up Call, 106.5 The End
|Rock Radio Station
KRXQ 98 Rock
|Dance Club
Faces Nightclub
|Museum
Crocker Art Museum
|Afternoon Drive Radio
Kitty O'Neal, KFBK
|Soft Rock Rado Station
NOW 100.5
|Event DJ
DJ Eddie Z
|Reginal Winery
Bogle Vineyards
|Casino
Thunder Valley Casino Resort
|Bed-and-Breakfast
The Inn & Spa at Parkside
|Doggie Daycare
Wag Hotels
|Music Instruction
Kline Music
|Local Public Golf Course
Haggin Oaks Golf Complex
|Hotel
Hyatt Regency Sacramento
|Dry Cleaners
Fresh Cleaners
|Place to Get a
Manicure/Pedicaure
Total Beauty Experience
|Local Sports Team
Sacramento Kings
|SERVICES
|Hair Salon
Total Beauty Experience
|Place to Get Waxing
Services
European Wax Center
|Miniature Golf Course
Golfland Sunsplash
|Caterer
Classique Catering
|Eyelash Salon
Amazing Lash Studio
|Place to Get a Massage
Massage Envy
|Place to Take Dance Lessons
Arthur Murray Dance Center
|Cooking School
Good Eats: A Cooking Class with Paulette
|Fitness Center
California Family Fitness
|Place to Get a Tan
Arden Hills Club & Spa
|Place to Volunteer
Sac Event Crew
|Day Spa
Arden Hills Club & Spa
|Martial Arts
Kovar's Satori Academy of Martial Arts
|Place to Get a Tattoo
Royal Peacock Tattoo Parlor
|Yoga Studio
Purely Hot Yoga
|Wedding Venue
Hyatt Regency Sacramento
|Garden Center
Green Acres Nursery & Supply
|Place to Buy Art
Tim Collom Gallery
|Place For a Kid's Birthday
Party
Fairytale Town
|SHOPPING
|Grocery Store
Nugget Markets
|Place to Buy Bread
Panera Bread
|Place to Take the Kids,
Nonrestaurant
Sacramento Zoo
|Bath Shop
Total Beauty Experience
|Gourmet Grocery Store
Corti Brothers
|Store to Buy Fruit and Vegges
Sprouts Farmers Market
|Wireless Service
Verizon
|Beauty Supply Store
Total Beauty Experience
|Health Food Store
Sacramento Natural Foods
Co-op
|Place to Buy Wine and Spirits
Total Wine & More
|Car Wash
Quick Quack Car Wash
|Bicycle Store
City Bicycle Works
|Jeweler
Sharif Jewelers
|Place to Buy a Special Gift
Total Beauty Experience
|Pet Groomer
Laguna Country Groomer
|Bookstore
Barnes & Noble
|Locally Owned Women's Boutique
Eyechicks
|Place to Buy Children's Clothing
Cute N Classy Children's Shoppe
|Retirement Community
Eskaton, Sun City (Tie)
|Camera Store
Mike's Camera
|Locally Owned Men's Clothing Store
R. Douglas Custom Clothier
|Place to Buy Home Furnishings
Naturwood Home Furnishings
|Home Builder
Bardis Homes
|Farmers Market
Midtown Farmers Market
|Locally Owned Shoe Store
Birkenstock Midtown
|Place to Buy Music Equipment
Skips's Music
|Limo Service
About Time Limousines, LLC
|Florist
Relles Florist
|Pet Store
Petsmart
|Place to Buy a Motorcycle
Harley-Davidson of Sacramento
|Place to Buy Outdoor Gear
REI
|Barbecue
Tank House BBQ and Bar
|Cocktails
The Red Rabbit Kitchen & Bar
|Italian
Biba Ristorante Italiano
|Place to Buy a Car
The Niello Company
|Big Portions
Cattlemens
|Cupcakes
Icing on the Cupcake
|Japanese
Mikuni Japanese Restaurant & Sushi Bar
|Place to Get a Costume
Evangeline's
|Boba
Quickly
|Deli
Corti Brothers
|Korean
Oz Korean BBQ
|Product Made in Sacramento
Blue Diamond Almonds
|Bowls
Fish Face Poke Bar
|Desserts
Rick's Dessert Diner
|Mexican
Tres Hermanas
|Local Craft Beer
Track 7 Brewing Co.
|Brewpub
Out of Bounds Brewing
Company
|Dining and Dancing Spot
Mix Downtown
|New American
Hawks Public House
|Shopping Mall
Westfield Galleria at Roseville
|Breakfast
Bacon & Butter
|Dive
River City Saloon
|Thai
The Coconut
|DINING
|Brunch
Fox and Goose Public House
|Dog-Friendly Patio
Der Biergarten
|Vietnamese
Pho ABC
|Best of The Best (Money No Object)
The Kitchen
|Burger, Non Fast Food
Burgers and Brew
|Doughnuts
Marie's Donuts
|Food Truck
Chando's Tacos
|Best of The Best (Inexpensive)
Chando's Tacos
|Butcher
Taylor's Market
|Chinese
Frank Fat's
|Fried Chicken
South
|Best of The Best (Medium Priced)
Mikuni Japanese Restaurant & Sushi Bar
|California Cuisine
The Waterboy
|Comfort Food
South
|Gluten Free
Pushkin's Bakery
|New
Hawks Public House
|Casino Restaurant
High Steaks Steakhouse at Thunder
Valley Casino Resort
|Fast Casual
Jack's Urban Eats
|Gourmet Cookies
Cookie Connection
|Ambiance
Ella Dinning Room & Bar
|Charcuterie Plate
Hawks
|French
Plan B
|Appetizers
Mikuni Japense Restaurant & Sushi Bar
|Chef
Michael Grande, Hyatt Regency Sacramento
|German
Petra Greek
|Bakery
Freeport Bakery
|Chef, Up and Coming
Dane Blom, Hawks
|Indian
Bombay Bar & Grill
|Bar With Games
Coin-Op Game Room
|Coffeehouse
Temple Coffee
|Irish Pub
de Vere's Irish Pub
|Happy Hour
Ruth's Chris Steakhouse
|Pho
Pho ABC
|Sushi
Mikuni Japanese Restaurant
& Sushi Bar
|In Lincoln
Old Town Pizza
|Health-Conscious Menu
Mother
|Pizza
Round Table Pizza
|Tacos
Chando's Tacos
|In Lodi
Towne House Restaurant at Wine & Roses
|Hotel Restaurant
Dawson's Steakhouse
|Place to Take the Kids
The Old Spaghetti Factory
|Theme Restaurant
The Jungle Bird
|In Loomis
High-Hand Nursery & Cafe
|Ice Cream Parlor
Leatherby's Family Creamery
|Poke
Fish Face Poke Bar
|Vegetarian/Vegan
Mother
|In Natomas
Oshima Sushi
|Frozen Treat
Gunther's Ice Cream
|Quick-Service Restaurant
Selland's Market-Cafe
|Wine Bar
58 Degrees & Holding Co.
|In Old Sacramento
The Firehouse Restaurant
|Kombucha
Shine Sacramento
|Ramen
Ryujin Ramen House
|Wine List
The Firehouse Restaurant
|In Placerville
The Independent Restaurant
and Bar
|Late-Night Dining
Ink Eats and Drinks
|Restaurant to Take Out-of-Towners
Hawks
|In Auburn
Carpe Vino
|In Rancho Cordova
Grills & Greens
|Locally Sourced Ingredients
Mulvaney's B&L
|River Dining
Crawdads on the River
|In Davis
Mikuni Japanese Restaurant
& Sushi Bar
|In Rocklin
Rubino's Ristorante
|Lunch, Budget
Jack's Urban Eats
|Romantic
Dawson's Steakhouse
|In Downtown/Midtown
Mikuni Japanese Restaurant
& Sushi Bar
|In Roseville
Mikuni Japanese Restaurant
& Sushi Bar
|Lunch, Business
The Firehouse Restaurant
|Seafood
Scott's Seafood Grill & Bar
|In East Sacramento
Hawks Public House
|In Uptown
Uptown Pizza
|Noodles
Ryujin Ramen House
|Service
Dawson's Steakhouse
|In El Dorado Hills
Sienna
|In West Sacramento
Burges and Brew
|Sandwich Shop
The Sandwich Shop
|Special Ocassion
Biba Ristorante Italiano
|In Elk Grove
Boulevard Bistro
|In Woodland
Savory Cafe
|Sidewalk Lunch
Tapa The World
|Spicy Food
Thai Chef's House
|In Fair Oaks
Mikuni Japanese Restaurant
& Sushi Bar
|Outdoor Dining
Towe Cafe
|Sports Bar
Pitch & Fiddle
|In Folsom
Sutters Street Steakhouse
|Pasta
Biba Ristorante Italiano
|Steakhouse
Dawson's Steakhouse
|In Granite Bay
Hawks