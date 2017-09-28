Best of Sacramento 2017 Winners



Posted on September 28, 2017

Like stars in the sky, the hottest shine brightest, and in the realm of the universe, discoveries loom large. We were on a mission to find the best. In orbit: the winners of our 2017 Best of Sacramento survey. Everyone was allowed on the odyssey—online voting took place during a two-month balloting process earlier this year, and each respondent was allowed to fill out the survey once.

Our winners are, quite simply, out of this world.

MEDIA Radio Sportscaster

Pat Walsh, KFBK Local Business Reporter

Kelly Brothers, KFBK Local Entertainer

Hip Service (Dance Band) TV Morning News Anchor

Deirdre Fitzpatrick, KCRA 3 Traffic Reporter

Tina Macuha, Good Day Sacramento Local Newspaper Columnist

Marcos Breton, The Sacramento Bee Karaoke Bar

River City Saloon TV Early Evening News Anchor Team

Gulstan Dart and Edie Lambert, KCRA 3 Alternative Rock Radio Station

KKDO 94.7 Sportswriter

Evan Ream, The Davis Enterprise LGBT Bar

Faces Nightclub TV Late Night Anchor Team

Kellie DeMarco and Lisa Gonzales, KCRA 3 Country Radio Station

KNCI 105.1 Local Website

Sacramento365.com Live Music Venue

Harlow's TV Reporter

Brian Hickey, KCRA 3 Jazz Radio Station

KXPR Capital Public Radio 88.9 Local Elected Official

Darrel Steinberg Live Theater

B Street Theatre TV Sportscaster

Del Rodgers, KCRA 3 Talk Radio Station

KFBK Newstalk 1530 AM FUN AND LEISURE Movie Theater

Arden Centery 14 and XD TV Weatherperson

Mark Finan, KCRA 3 Oldies Radio Station

KHYL V101.1 Bartender

Jim Wakefield, The Firehouse Restaurant Comedy Club

Punch Line Sacramento Morning Drive Radio Team

The Wake Up Call, 106.5 The End Rock Radio Station

KRXQ 98 Rock Dance Club

Faces Nightclub Museum

Crocker Art Museum Afternoon Drive Radio

Kitty O'Neal, KFBK Soft Rock Rado Station

NOW 100.5 Event DJ

DJ Eddie Z Reginal Winery

Bogle Vineyards

Casino

Thunder Valley Casino Resort Bed-and-Breakfast

The Inn & Spa at Parkside Doggie Daycare

Wag Hotels Music Instruction

Kline Music Local Public Golf Course

Haggin Oaks Golf Complex Hotel

Hyatt Regency Sacramento Dry Cleaners

Fresh Cleaners Place to Get a

Manicure/Pedicaure

Total Beauty Experience Local Sports Team

Sacramento Kings SERVICES Hair Salon

Total Beauty Experience Place to Get Waxing

Services

European Wax Center Miniature Golf Course

Golfland Sunsplash Caterer

Classique Catering Eyelash Salon

Amazing Lash Studio Place to Get a Massage

Massage Envy Place to Take Dance Lessons

Arthur Murray Dance Center Cooking School

Good Eats: A Cooking Class with Paulette Fitness Center

California Family Fitness Place to Get a Tan

Arden Hills Club & Spa Place to Volunteer

Sac Event Crew Day Spa

Arden Hills Club & Spa Martial Arts

Kovar's Satori Academy of Martial Arts Place to Get a Tattoo

Royal Peacock Tattoo Parlor

Yoga Studio

Purely Hot Yoga Wedding Venue

Hyatt Regency Sacramento Garden Center

Green Acres Nursery & Supply Place to Buy Art

Tim Collom Gallery Place For a Kid's Birthday

Party

Fairytale Town SHOPPING Grocery Store

Nugget Markets Place to Buy Bread

Panera Bread Place to Take the Kids,

Nonrestaurant

Sacramento Zoo Bath Shop

Total Beauty Experience Gourmet Grocery Store

Corti Brothers Store to Buy Fruit and Vegges

Sprouts Farmers Market Wireless Service

Verizon Beauty Supply Store

Total Beauty Experience Health Food Store

Sacramento Natural Foods

Co-op Place to Buy Wine and Spirits

Total Wine & More Car Wash

Quick Quack Car Wash Bicycle Store

City Bicycle Works Jeweler

Sharif Jewelers Place to Buy a Special Gift

Total Beauty Experience Pet Groomer

Laguna Country Groomer Bookstore

Barnes & Noble Locally Owned Women's Boutique

Eyechicks Place to Buy Children's Clothing

Cute N Classy Children's Shoppe Retirement Community

Eskaton, Sun City (Tie) Camera Store

Mike's Camera Locally Owned Men's Clothing Store

R. Douglas Custom Clothier Place to Buy Home Furnishings

Naturwood Home Furnishings Home Builder

Bardis Homes Farmers Market

Midtown Farmers Market Locally Owned Shoe Store

Birkenstock Midtown Place to Buy Music Equipment

Skips's Music Limo Service

About Time Limousines, LLC Florist

Relles Florist Pet Store

Petsmart Place to Buy a Motorcycle

Harley-Davidson of Sacramento

Place to Buy Outdoor Gear

REI Barbecue

Tank House BBQ and Bar Cocktails

The Red Rabbit Kitchen & Bar Italian

Biba Ristorante Italiano Place to Buy a Car

The Niello Company Big Portions

Cattlemens Cupcakes

Icing on the Cupcake Japanese

Mikuni Japanese Restaurant & Sushi Bar Place to Get a Costume

Evangeline's Boba

Quickly Deli

Corti Brothers Korean

Oz Korean BBQ Product Made in Sacramento

Blue Diamond Almonds Bowls

Fish Face Poke Bar Desserts

Rick's Dessert Diner Mexican

Tres Hermanas Local Craft Beer

Track 7 Brewing Co. Brewpub

Out of Bounds Brewing

Company Dining and Dancing Spot

Mix Downtown New American

Hawks Public House Shopping Mall

Westfield Galleria at Roseville Breakfast

Bacon & Butter Dive

River City Saloon Thai

The Coconut DINING Brunch

Fox and Goose Public House Dog-Friendly Patio

Der Biergarten Vietnamese

Pho ABC Best of The Best (Money No Object)

The Kitchen Burger, Non Fast Food

Burgers and Brew Doughnuts

Marie's Donuts Food Truck

Chando's Tacos Best of The Best (Inexpensive)

Chando's Tacos Butcher

Taylor's Market Chinese

Frank Fat's Fried Chicken

South Best of The Best (Medium Priced)

Mikuni Japanese Restaurant & Sushi Bar California Cuisine

The Waterboy Comfort Food

South Gluten Free

Pushkin's Bakery New

Hawks Public House Casino Restaurant

High Steaks Steakhouse at Thunder

Valley Casino Resort Fast Casual

Jack's Urban Eats Gourmet Cookies

Cookie Connection Ambiance

Ella Dinning Room & Bar Charcuterie Plate

Hawks French

Plan B Appetizers

Mikuni Japense Restaurant & Sushi Bar Chef

Michael Grande, Hyatt Regency Sacramento German

Petra Greek Bakery

Freeport Bakery Chef, Up and Coming

Dane Blom, Hawks Indian

Bombay Bar & Grill Bar With Games

Coin-Op Game Room Coffeehouse

Temple Coffee Irish Pub

de Vere's Irish Pub