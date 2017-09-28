     FACES OF SAC>
Best of Sacramento 2017 Winners


Posted on September 28, 2017

Models provided by Cast Images
Models provided by Cast Images Photography by Tyler & Christina

Like stars in the sky, the hottest shine brightest, and in the realm of the universe, discoveries loom large. We were on a mission to find the best. In orbit: the winners of our 2017 Best of Sacramento survey. Everyone was allowed on the odyssey—online voting took place during a two-month balloting process earlier this year, and each respondent was allowed to fill out the survey once.

Our winners are, quite simply, out of this world.

 

MEDIA Radio Sportscaster
Pat Walsh, KFBK		 Local Business Reporter
Kelly Brothers, KFBK		 Local Entertainer
Hip Service (Dance Band)
TV Morning News Anchor
Deirdre Fitzpatrick, KCRA 3		 Traffic Reporter
Tina Macuha, Good Day Sacramento		 Local Newspaper Columnist
Marcos Breton, The Sacramento Bee		 Karaoke Bar
River City Saloon
TV Early Evening News Anchor Team
Gulstan Dart and Edie Lambert, KCRA 3		 Alternative Rock Radio Station
KKDO 94.7		 Sportswriter
Evan Ream, The Davis Enterprise		 LGBT Bar
Faces Nightclub
TV Late Night Anchor Team
Kellie DeMarco and Lisa Gonzales, KCRA 3		 Country Radio Station
KNCI 105.1		 Local Website
Sacramento365.com		 Live Music Venue
Harlow's
TV Reporter
Brian Hickey, KCRA 3		 Jazz Radio Station
KXPR Capital Public Radio 88.9		 Local Elected Official
Darrel Steinberg		 Live Theater
B Street Theatre
TV Sportscaster
Del Rodgers, KCRA 3		 Talk Radio Station
KFBK Newstalk 1530 AM		 FUN AND LEISURE Movie Theater
Arden Centery 14 and XD
TV Weatherperson
Mark Finan, KCRA 3		 Oldies Radio Station
KHYL V101.1		 Bartender
Jim Wakefield, The Firehouse Restaurant		 Comedy Club
Punch Line Sacramento
Morning Drive Radio Team
The Wake Up Call, 106.5 The End		 Rock Radio Station
KRXQ 98 Rock		 Dance Club
Faces Nightclub		 Museum
Crocker Art Museum
Afternoon Drive Radio
Kitty O'Neal, KFBK		 Soft Rock Rado Station
NOW 100.5		 Event DJ
DJ Eddie Z		 Reginal Winery
Bogle Vineyards

 

Casino
Thunder Valley Casino Resort		 Bed-and-Breakfast
The Inn & Spa at Parkside		 Doggie Daycare
Wag Hotels		 Music Instruction
Kline Music
Local Public Golf Course
Haggin Oaks Golf Complex		 Hotel
Hyatt Regency Sacramento		 Dry Cleaners
Fresh Cleaners		 Place to Get a
Manicure/Pedicaure
Total Beauty Experience
Local Sports Team
Sacramento Kings		 SERVICES Hair Salon
Total Beauty Experience		 Place to Get Waxing
Services
European Wax Center
Miniature Golf Course
Golfland Sunsplash		 Caterer
Classique Catering		 Eyelash Salon
Amazing Lash Studio		 Place to Get a Massage
Massage Envy
Place to Take Dance Lessons
Arthur Murray Dance Center		 Cooking School
Good Eats: A Cooking Class with Paulette		 Fitness Center
California Family Fitness		 Place to Get a Tan
Arden Hills Club & Spa
Place to Volunteer
Sac Event Crew		 Day Spa
Arden Hills Club & Spa		 Martial Arts
Kovar's Satori Academy of Martial Arts		 Place to Get a Tattoo
Royal Peacock Tattoo Parlor

 

Yoga Studio
Purely Hot Yoga		 Wedding Venue
Hyatt Regency Sacramento		 Garden Center
Green Acres Nursery & Supply		 Place to Buy Art
Tim Collom Gallery
Place For a Kid's Birthday
Party
Fairytale Town		 SHOPPING Grocery Store
Nugget Markets		 Place to Buy Bread
Panera Bread
Place to Take the Kids,
Nonrestaurant
Sacramento Zoo		 Bath Shop
Total Beauty Experience		 Gourmet Grocery Store
Corti Brothers		 Store to Buy Fruit and Vegges
Sprouts Farmers Market
Wireless Service
Verizon		 Beauty Supply Store
Total Beauty Experience		 Health Food Store
Sacramento Natural Foods
Co-op		 Place to Buy Wine and Spirits
Total Wine & More
Car Wash
Quick Quack Car Wash		 Bicycle Store
City Bicycle Works		 Jeweler
Sharif Jewelers		 Place to Buy a Special Gift
Total Beauty Experience
Pet Groomer
Laguna Country Groomer		 Bookstore
Barnes & Noble		 Locally Owned Women's Boutique
Eyechicks		 Place to Buy Children's Clothing
Cute N Classy Children's Shoppe
Retirement Community
Eskaton, Sun City (Tie)		 Camera Store
Mike's Camera		 Locally Owned Men's Clothing Store
R. Douglas Custom Clothier		 Place to Buy Home Furnishings
Naturwood Home Furnishings
Home Builder
Bardis Homes		 Farmers Market
Midtown Farmers Market		 Locally Owned Shoe Store
Birkenstock Midtown		 Place to Buy Music Equipment
Skips's Music
Limo Service
About Time Limousines, LLC		 Florist
Relles Florist		 Pet Store
Petsmart		 Place to Buy a Motorcycle
Harley-Davidson of Sacramento

 

Place to Buy Outdoor Gear
REI		 Barbecue
Tank House BBQ and Bar		 Cocktails
The Red Rabbit Kitchen & Bar		 Italian
Biba Ristorante Italiano
Place to Buy a Car
The Niello Company		 Big Portions
Cattlemens		 Cupcakes
Icing on the Cupcake		 Japanese
Mikuni Japanese Restaurant & Sushi Bar
Place to Get a Costume
Evangeline's		 Boba
Quickly		 Deli
Corti Brothers		 Korean
Oz Korean BBQ
Product Made in Sacramento
Blue Diamond Almonds		 Bowls
Fish Face Poke Bar		 Desserts
Rick's Dessert Diner		 Mexican
Tres Hermanas
Local Craft Beer
Track 7 Brewing Co.		 Brewpub
Out of Bounds Brewing
Company		 Dining and Dancing Spot
Mix Downtown		 New American
Hawks Public House
Shopping Mall
Westfield Galleria at Roseville		 Breakfast
Bacon & Butter		 Dive
River City Saloon		 Thai
The Coconut
DINING Brunch
Fox and Goose Public House		 Dog-Friendly Patio
Der Biergarten		 Vietnamese
Pho ABC
Best of The Best (Money No Object)
The Kitchen		 Burger, Non Fast Food
Burgers and Brew		 Doughnuts
Marie's Donuts		 Food Truck
Chando's Tacos
Best of The Best (Inexpensive)
Chando's Tacos		 Butcher
Taylor's Market		 Chinese
Frank Fat's		 Fried Chicken
South
Best of The Best (Medium Priced)
Mikuni Japanese Restaurant & Sushi Bar		 California Cuisine
The Waterboy		 Comfort Food
South		 Gluten Free
Pushkin's Bakery
New
Hawks Public House		 Casino Restaurant
High Steaks Steakhouse at Thunder
Valley Casino Resort		 Fast Casual
Jack's Urban Eats		 Gourmet Cookies
Cookie Connection
Ambiance
Ella Dinning Room & Bar		 Charcuterie Plate
Hawks		 French
Plan B		  
Appetizers
Mikuni Japense Restaurant & Sushi Bar		 Chef
Michael Grande, Hyatt Regency Sacramento		 German
Petra Greek		  
Bakery
Freeport Bakery		 Chef, Up and Coming
Dane Blom, Hawks		 Indian
Bombay Bar & Grill		  
Bar With Games
Coin-Op Game Room		 Coffeehouse
Temple Coffee		 Irish Pub
de Vere's Irish Pub		  

 

Happy Hour
Ruth's Chris Steakhouse		 Pho
Pho ABC		 Sushi
Mikuni Japanese Restaurant
& Sushi Bar		 In Lincoln
Old Town Pizza
Health-Conscious Menu
Mother		 Pizza
Round Table Pizza		 Tacos
Chando's Tacos		 In Lodi
Towne House Restaurant at Wine & Roses
Hotel Restaurant
Dawson's Steakhouse		 Place to Take the Kids
The Old Spaghetti Factory		 Theme Restaurant
The Jungle Bird		 In Loomis
High-Hand Nursery & Cafe
Ice Cream Parlor
Leatherby's Family Creamery		 Poke
Fish Face Poke Bar		 Vegetarian/Vegan
Mother		 In Natomas
Oshima Sushi
Frozen Treat
Gunther's Ice Cream		 Quick-Service Restaurant
Selland's Market-Cafe		 Wine Bar
58 Degrees & Holding Co.		 In Old Sacramento
The Firehouse Restaurant
Kombucha
Shine Sacramento		 Ramen
Ryujin Ramen House		 Wine List
The Firehouse Restaurant		 In Placerville
The Independent Restaurant
and Bar
Late-Night Dining
Ink Eats and Drinks		 Restaurant to Take Out-of-Towners
Hawks		 In Auburn
Carpe Vino		 In Rancho Cordova
Grills & Greens
Locally Sourced Ingredients
Mulvaney's B&L		 River Dining
Crawdads on the River		 In Davis
Mikuni Japanese Restaurant
& Sushi Bar		 In Rocklin
Rubino's Ristorante
Lunch, Budget
Jack's Urban Eats		 Romantic
Dawson's Steakhouse		 In Downtown/Midtown
Mikuni Japanese Restaurant
& Sushi Bar		 In Roseville
Mikuni Japanese Restaurant
& Sushi Bar
Lunch, Business
The Firehouse Restaurant		 Seafood
Scott's Seafood Grill & Bar		 In East Sacramento
Hawks Public House		 In Uptown
Uptown Pizza
Noodles
Ryujin Ramen House		 Service
Dawson's Steakhouse		 In El Dorado Hills
Sienna		 In West Sacramento
Burges and Brew
Sandwich Shop
The Sandwich Shop		 Special Ocassion
Biba Ristorante Italiano		 In Elk Grove
Boulevard Bistro		 In Woodland
Savory Cafe
Sidewalk Lunch
Tapa The World		 Spicy Food
Thai Chef's House		 In Fair Oaks
Mikuni Japanese Restaurant
& Sushi Bar		  
Outdoor Dining
Towe Cafe		 Sports Bar
Pitch & Fiddle		 In Folsom
Sutters Street Steakhouse		  
Pasta
Biba Ristorante Italiano		 Steakhouse
Dawson's Steakhouse		 In Granite Bay
Hawks		  

 

