Beginning Japanese Taiko Drumming Class



Posted on September 27, 2017

Looking to expand your musical horizons? In this introductory class open to all abilities, teacher Kristy Oshiro will cover the basics of this dynamic art form, from technique and rhythm to Japanese history and language.

Oct. 2–Dec. 18. $50. Hart Senior Center, 915 27th St.;

(916) 808-5462;

kristyoshiro.com