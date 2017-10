Armenian Food Festival



Posted on October 9, 2017

Sacramento’s oldest food festival turns 70 this year. Grab a bite of traditional Byzantine cooking, such as shish ke-babs, pilaf and baklava, while enjoying traditional duduk, choir and dance performances. When you’re finished, learn how to circle dance or shop Armenian imports at the St. James boutique.

Oct. 21. $5. Greek Hellenic Center and Hall, 614 Alhambra Blvd.;

(916) 265-3567;

armenianfoodfest70.org