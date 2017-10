André Rieu



Posted on October 17, 2017

Known as the King of Romance, André Rieu has sold 40 million CDs and DVDs worldwide. The Dutch violinist’s concerts are waltz-music extravaganzas, backed by his 60-musician Johann Strauss Orchestra.

Oct. 25. $39–$99. Golden 1 Center, 500 David J Stern Walk;

(916) 840-5700;

golden1center.com