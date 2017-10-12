5th Annual Paws to Party Benefiting Front Street Animal Shelter

Support our furry friends and come to the pawty!

Sacramento, CA, October 12, 2017—Join Front Street Animal Shelter at The California Automobile Museum for their 5th annual Paws to Party celebration on Friday, October the 13th from 6-9pm!

Sample regional fine wines and beers from local breweries. Taste gourmet foods from some favorite local restaurants and shop for wonderful treasures from the Silent Auction!

You can help put the fun in fundraising with unique attractions such as the death defying silent auction and fortune telling raffle or get lucky with libations with a great bottle from the wall of wine.

Feel the magic with live music from Hipper Than Hip, and clown around with fellow animal lovers!

All proceeds will benefit the Front Street Animal Shelter.

Tickets can be purchased in advance online for $60 and $75 day of event at www.pawstoparty.com.

Our Mission:

After 167 years of saving lives, the shelter’s kennels are in need of some updating. Our quarantine building, where all the sick and injured puppies stay, is our first priority. Our goal is to raise enough funds to refurbish all 32 kennels at a cost of $7,800 each.

Our mission is to remain the Sacramento region’s leader in saving the lives of stray, abandoned, and abused animals. Our success extends beyond the boundaries of the shelter.

We partner with rescue groups, foster families, and other shelters to improve the welfare of animals throughout the Sacramento community and surrounding areas.

In 2016, we fostered 4,445 animals, saved 9,180 cats and dogs, and performed more than 3,844 surgeries. Over 1,600 community pets were spayed/neutered, including over 900 feral cats that were returned to their habitat.

Your support will help us to continue to save lives. Along with our dedicated staff and countless volunteers, you can help us find loving, forever homes for every adoptable shelter animal.