Red, White and Blue



Posted on November 22, 2017

The motto of THE PATRIOT—Chris Jarosz’s new eatery in Carmichael’s Milagro Centre—is appropriately patriotic: “A restaurant by the people, for the people.” The menu is filled with American classics like steak tartare and shrimp po’boy, along with New American dishes like grape-and-prosciutto pizza.

6241 Fair Oaks Blvd., Carmichael;

(916) 550-5080;

patriotrestaurant.com