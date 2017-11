R&B Jam Night



Posted on November 7, 2017

Some things don’t go out of style, including R&B. DotHigh Entertainment welcomes Michel’le, a mid-1980s legend who started her career with the rap group N.W.A, as well as newer and local artists including Lecsi Tomorrow, Ayanna Charlene and more.

Nov. 10. $30–$70. Crest Theatre, 1013 K St.;

(916) 476-3356;

crestsacramento.com