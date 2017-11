Kid Cudi



Posted on November 8, 2017

Part of the group that won a Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration in 2011, Kid Cudi has contributed several songs to the music world, including “Pursuit of Happiness” and “Erase Me.” He returns to Sacramento for his Passion, Pain and Demon Slayin’ Tour.

Nov. 14. $45–$50. Memorial Auditorium, 1515 J St.;

(916) 808-5181;

kidcudi.com