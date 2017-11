Exuberant Earth



Posted on November 24, 2017

The Crocker Art Museum welcomes the unique and classic ceramics of Ruth Rippon. Having helped start the ceramics program at Sacramento State and establish its reputation, she is an easy favorite among locals. She will be displaying 90 of her pieces, which are acclaimed nationally and internationally.

Through Feb. 4. $5–$10. Crocker Art Museum, 216 O St.;

(916) 808-7000;

crockerart.com