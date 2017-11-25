Dare to Dance



Posted on November 25, 2017

Always wanted to swing dance? Kick up your heels at Scott Kaufman and Ron Thompson’s Midtown Stomp in West Sacramento, which hosts swing dances every Friday night. (They’ve hosted more than 665 dances since 2005!) Kaufman tells us how to get in on the fun...

What’s the best way to get started?

Come take the beginning lesson at 8 p.m., which is included in the cover charge and will get you dancing in an hour. You’ll meet a lot of people you can dance with later—you don’t need to come with a partner. Swing dancing is an amazing way to make new friends.

What should I wear?

Comfortable shoes. While those six inch heels look amazing, they’re not great for dancing—you’ll want something more stable. You’ll see people dressed up and you’ll also see people in T-shirts and jeans. Both are fine.

What if I’m nervous?

Don’t be shy! Nobody cares how good you are, they just want you to dance and have a blast. Some people pick up dancing easier than others, but even if you struggle, you can learn with a littletime and persistence. Take a few deep breaths, relax and just dance!

Midtown Stomp is located at the Spotlight Ballroom at 2534 Industrial Blvd., Suite 150 in West Sacramento. For more information, visit midtownstomp.com.