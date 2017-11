'Beautiful: The Carole King Musical'



Posted on November 2, 2017

The most successful female songwriter of the pop music era, Carole King has made a lasting name for herself in the music industry. California Musical Theatre will perform a musical in honor of King, her rise to stardom and her immense success.

Nov. 1–12. $25–$87. Community Center Theater, 1301 L St.;

(916) 808-5181;

californiamusicaltheatre.com