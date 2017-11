A Night at the Opera



Posted on November 9, 2017

Opera—the beautiful combination of text, music and theater. Join the Sacramento Philharmonic and Opera as they host “A Night at the Opera!” Watch as songs and scenes are performed from works of Mozart and Rossini operas including “Don Giovanni,” “The Marriage of Figaro” and “The Barber of Seville.”

Nov. 18. $18–$50. Community Center Theater, 1301 L St.;

(916) 808-5181;

sacphilopera.org