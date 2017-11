'A Christmas Carol'



Posted on November 23, 2017

After a five-year hiatus, Charles Dickens’ classic tale of the cold-hearted Mr. Scrooge returns to Sacramento Theatre Company in an adaptation by local artists Richard Hellesen and David de Berry. Although it’s a Christmas tale, children under 4 are not allowed.

Nov. 29–Dec. 24.

Sacramento Theatre Company, 1419 H St.;

(916) 443-6722;

sactheatre.org