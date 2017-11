20th Annual Sacramento Arts Festival



Posted on November 2, 2017

More than 200 of America’s finest artists and craftspeople will gather at the Sacramento Convention Center to display their unique work. Enjoy live jazz and blues, and food and drink while shopping for one-of-a-kind gifts.

Nov. 3–5. $7–$8. Sacramento Convention Center, 1400 J St.;

(805) 646-4500;

sacartsfest.com