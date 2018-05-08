The Farm Team



Sacramento’s farm-to-fork culture was in the spotlight at last month’s PEBBLE BEACH FOOD & WINE, a four-day festival that attracts thousands of foodies from around the country. Nine local chefs prepared a meal using local products such as Passmore Ranch steelhead, Emigh lamb and Azolla Farm sunchokes.

Pictured left to right: Michael Fagnoni, Edward Martinez, Oliver Ridgeway, Ramon Perez, Brock Macdonald, Dane Blom, Michael Passmore, Billy Ngo and Kelly McCown.