On Target

by Darlena Belushin McKay

Posted on May 27, 2018

The girls in this photo may have taken a cue from Ginger Rogers, who was famous for doing everything Fred Astaire did, except backward and in high heels. Photographer Michael T. Benning captured this image of the Sacramento High School girls’ archery class in 1937.

“There’s a lot to love about the photo,” says Rebecca Crowther, photographs archivist at the Center for Sacramento History, who notes that the girls are all styled in essentially the same outfit, with belted sweaters, calf-length wool skirts, scrunched socks and oxford shoes.

“The rigidity of the clothing sharply contrasts with the fact that they are participating in a sport,” says Crowther. “They all look so poised and strong despite those long, restrictive hems.”