Midtown Love



Posted on May 3, 2018

Celebrate midtown at Faces, where the Midtown Association presents the annual gala now known as Midtown Love. Food and drink, networking, a lip-sync battle and other entertainment spread the vibe.

May 17. Tickets $49.

Faces, 2000 K St.;

(916) 442-1500;

exploremidtown.org