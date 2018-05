In Tribute to Isadora Duncan



Posted on May 4, 2018

Through dance and storytelling, historian Lois Flood celebrates the life of modern dance pioneer Isadora Duncan, just days after Duncan’s 141st birthday. Flood illuminates Duncan’s contributions to art, politics and feminism.

May 31. Free with admission.

Crocker Art Museum, 216 O St.;

(916) 808-7000;

crockerart.org