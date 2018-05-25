Front Street Brewfest



Posted on May 25, 2018

The inaugural Front Street Brewfest will take place on Sat., June 16, 2018 from 12-5pm at the Front Street Animal Shelter. Join us for a block party celebration to benefit the animals of Front Street–highlights include SactoMoFo food trucks, 30+ regional breweries, bands include: Chango, The Gold Souls, The Golden Cadillacs, and The Cash Prophets.

Tickets:

$40 per ticket | $10 Non-drinker

21+ Event

Tickets will be available the day of for $50, so make sure to get yours today. All proceeds will benefit friends of the Front Street Animal Shelter.

What your ticket includes:

Unlimited Beer Tastings

Free admission to the California Automobile Museum

Entrance is located at Broadway and Front Street and Walking Entrance is located at U Street and Front Street. Food is not included with the price of your ticket, no refunds, event will take place rain or shine and no pets allowed (service animals ok). This event is for the animals of Front Street Animal Shelter and we have some furry friends that would love to join your family.

The mission of Front Street Animal Shelter is to model regional leadership in saving the lives of stray, abandoned, and abused animals.

We need your help to continue our mission. Your support helps provide quality care for more than 11,000 animals that come to our shelter each year.

