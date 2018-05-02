'An American in Paris'



Posted on May 2, 2018

Broadway Sacramento presents a musical about an American soldier, a mysterious French woman and the aftermath of World War II. The show is directed and choreographed by Tony Award-winner Christopher Wheeldon, with songs from George and Ira Gershwin. May 16–27. Tickets $25–$92. Sacramento Community Center Theater, 1301 L St.; (916) 808-5181; broadwaysacramento.comBroadway Sacramento presents a musical about an American soldier, a mysterious French woman and the aftermath of World War II. The show is directed and choreographed by Tony Award-winner Christopher Wheeldon, with songs from George and Ira Gershwin.

May 16–27. Tickets $25–$92.

Sacramento Community Center Theater, 1301 L St.;

(916) 808-5181;

broadwaysacramento.com