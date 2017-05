'The Phantom of the Opera'



Posted on May 9, 2017

With a cast and orchestra of 52 people, Cameron Mackintosh’s new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “The Phantom of the Opera” is one of the largest touring productions of the day. “Phantom” is part of California Musical Theatre’s Broadway Sacramento series.

May 17–28. $35–$118. Sacramento Community Center Theater, 1301 L St.;

(916) 557-1999;

californiamusicaltheatre.com