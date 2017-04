The Chainsmokers



Posted on April 26, 2017

The Chainsmokers, Grammy-winning duo Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall, swing through Sacramento as part of their 40-city tour, Memories: Do Not Open. They’ll share their spotlight with special guest Kiiara.

May 4. $44–$65. Golden 1 Center;

(916) 928-6900;

golden1center.com