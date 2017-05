Snap Shots II



Posted on May 8, 2017

Sacramento Ballet dancers perform the powerful choreography of Artistic Director Ron Cunningham as well as the intimate portraits of the dancers created by Darrell Grand Moultrie, who is one of the few choreographers today working in the theater, ballet, and modern and commercial dance genres.

Through May 14. $53. Fry-Paoletti Stage at Clara, 2420 N St.

(916) 552-5810;

sacballet.org