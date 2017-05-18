Shopping in Fair Oaks

|BEST OF SACRAMENTO GOODIE BAG SPECIAL SECTIONS NEWSLETTERS RESTAURANTS WINE LOCAL EATS SACRAMENTO GIVE
If your idea of a well-spent afternoon involves poking into quaint shops and catching up with your best friend over a latte, then Fair Oaks Village is for you. Darling antique stores? Check. Friendly shopkeepers? You bet. Casual eats and drinks? Yep. And let’s not forget the ubiquitous chickens, which only add to the Mayberry-like charm. Here’s a guide to some of our favorite stops in this idyllic town center.
Bungalow Vintage Living
There are few shops in the Sacramento region as pleasing to the eye as Bungalow. Every corner has something interesting to capture the imagination: time-worn furnishings; industrial light fixtures; weathered architectural pieces; on-trend jewelry, apparel and accessories. Owner Kim Panighetti has a gift for bringing it all together with flair. 10139 Fair Oaks Blvd.
Fair Oaks Coffee House and Deli
This quirky cafe is known for its breakfast burritos but is also a convenient stop-off for coffee and pastries. The shady patio is a comfortable place to land when the weather cooperates, so long as you don’t mind the company of feathered friends. 10223 Fair Oaks Blvd.
Dimitri Grekoff, Village Treasures
Master jeweler Dimitri Grekoff is the gregarious owner of this eclectic gift shop, which sells fine jewelry along with artisan olive oils, honeys, vinegars and chocolates. 10144 Fair Oaks Blvd.; villagetreasures.net
Fair Oaks Brew Pub
Bar bites, thin-crust pizza and craft beer rule at this lively pub in the heart of the village. After a busy day tooling around town, you can wind down at an inviting picnic table in the biergarten. 7988 California Ave.; fairoaksbrewpub.com
The Feathered Nest
Half antique store, half art gallery/studio, The Feathered Nest is where you’ll find vintage china, clothing, jewelry, furniture and other collectibles along with paintings by local artists, including owner Linda Akers. 10207 Fair Oaks Blvd.; fairoaksfeatherednest.com
Bella Fiore
The owner of this pretty floral shop, Arpik Mirzoyan, has stocked it with small gifts and home decor—soaps, candles, vases, artwork, wreaths—that are perfect for giving (or keeping). And the flower arrangements are something special, too. 10135 Fair Oaks Blvd.; bellafioredesigns.com
Simpler Times
The go-to place in the village for seasonal tableware and linens, pillows and home decor, candles, tea towels and more. 10211 Fair Oaks Blvd.