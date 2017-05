Sacramento Music Festival



Posted on May 17, 2017

National and local bands and artists perform in a variety of genres, with a lineup including Mumbo Gumbo, High Street Jazz Band, Louis Prima Jr., Queen Nation, Chicago the Tribute, Bob Draga & Friends, Tom Rigney & Flambeau, and many more.

May 26-29.

See website for tickets. Old Sacramento venues and downtown hotels, 444-2004.

sacmusicfest.com