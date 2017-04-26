Rooted in Sacramento

by Willie Clark

Posted on April 26, 2017

ARDEN PARK ROOTS’, well, roots, run deep. The seeds of the band originally germinated in singer Tyler Campbell’s parents’ living room. Before long, the group saw a bouquet of accolades come in, including the 2008 Sacramento Area Music Award readers’ choice for Latin/world/reggae band.

“It all started on just, you know, having fun with it,” Campbell says. “And it accidently became something, and it just blew us all away.”

Spring forward to today, and Arden Park Roots—with lineup changes along the way—has only continued to grow. Last year, the outfit broke the 25-year attendance record for Concerts in the Park.

As for the future? Arden Park Roots is working on an album. But you won’t have to wait to see the group perform: You can catch it this month at First Fest.

“Music has kept such a huge network of friends and family together for us all these years,” Campbell says. “And playing shows obviously is fun, but once you’ve played a thousand plus shows it’s almost second nature. I think the most rewarding part of it is the influence that we have on people and the feedback that we get from these people.”

First Fest takes place May 6 and 7 at Riverwalk Park in West Sacramento. Tickets are $20–$50.

firstfestivalsacramento.com