Night Light

by Willie Clark

Posted on May 8, 2017

No, this laser isn’t going to blind you, but it just might teach you something. Part of the international LASER (Leonardo Art, Science, Evening Rendezvous) that dates back to 2008, the local LASER talks are co-directed by UC Davis assistant professors Timothy Hyde, department of art studio, and Jiayi Young, design department.

“The program was started in the Bay Area to bring artists, scientists and technologists together,” Young says.

The Davis iteration is putting a twist on the usual formula of the talks. Each night has three brief talks, followed by a discussion with the presenters and involvement from the audience, and finished with a chance for audience members to give short talks on their own work.

Recent talks have included artists such as Cy Keener and Manuelita Antonio Rangel-Sosa, as well as professors including Megan Dennis and Lillian Cruz-Orengo.

“By staging a conversation that has unexpected possibilities in the context of a research university,” says Hyde, “I feel like I am connected to something that’s very important to me, which is how is it that art can intersect into contemporary life in meaningful ways.”

LASER talks are free, and the next one is scheduled for May 11. See facebook.com/laser.ucd for more information.