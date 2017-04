Neil deGrasse Tyson



Posted on April 27, 2017

Neil deGrasse Tyson, the award-winning astrophysicist, author and host of the FOX network’s “Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey,” will present an entertaining evening of conversation about science.

May 9. $49.50–$250. Sacramento Community Center Theater, 1301 L St.,

(916) 808-5181;

sacramentocommunitycentertheater.com