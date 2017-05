Morning Glory



Posted on May 3, 2017

Pastry chef Jamie Rathburn created this beast of a cinnamon roll for the Sunday brunch menu at MEADOWLANDS, the new Sloughhouse restaurant from Lucca owners Ron and Terri Gilliland. Made with brioche dough and topped with cream cheese frosting and roasted pecans, it’s served warm in a cast-iron skillet.

12700 Meiss Road, Sloughhouse; (916) 525-1575;

meadowlands.restaurant