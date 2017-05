Forbidden Fruit



Posted on May 25, 2017

Oregon-based sculptor Chris Antemann collaborated with master artisans from the Meissen Porcelain Manufactory in Germany to reinvent the porcelain figurative tradition, using lavish, playful themes.

Through June 25. $5–$10. Crocker Art Museum, 216 O St.; (916) 808-7000;

crockerart.org