For the Love of Song



Posted on April 27, 2017

Lynn Stevens, co-founder and artistic director of the Sacramento Children’s Chorus, retires after the group’s spring concert, in which the young singers will perform some of Stevens’ favorite choral pieces from her 24-year tenure.

May 7. $12–$32.50. Sacramento City College Performing Arts Center, 3835 Freeport Blvd.;

(916) 646-1141;

sacramentochildrenschorus.org