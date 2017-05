A Pilgrim Continues Her Way



Posted on May 10, 2017

In A Pilgrim Continues Her Way, a solo exhibition of paintings, drawings and cut-paper work, artist Roma Devanbu continues her exploration of spiritual themes using repeated gestures, patterns and forms. Devanbu is a resident studio artist at Verge Center for the Arts.

May 5–28. Axis Gallery, 625 S St.;

axisgallery.org