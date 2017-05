A Look Back: Some Gave All

by Darlena Belushin McKay

Posted on May 25, 2017

U.S. NAVY ENSIGN DAVID LESTER COLE, 22, was aboard the USS Arizona in Pearl Harbor when it was bombed on Dec. 7, 1941, making him the first Sacramentan killed in World War II. For his sacrifice he was awarded the Purple Heart. In this 1940 photo, the young Navy recruit and recent Sacramento High School graduate poses on the deck of a training ship.