We Are Family

by Mari Tzikas Suarez

Posted on March 7, 2018

Good genes, big dreams. Whether they’re working together or succeeding in their own endeavors, these power siblings are contributing to Sacramento’s rising cool factor in major ways.

TWINS COMMITTED TO SERVICE: Jonathan and Matthew Burgess



Jonathan (left) and Matthew Burgess at Burgess Brothers BBQ & Burgers in South Sac.

When asked separately to describe each other, both Jonathan and Matthew Burgess used the exact same word: “visionary.” Maybe it’s a twin coincidence, but more likely it’s an accurate adjective for both of these successful public servants-slash-entrepreneurs. In addition to holding positions with the Sacramento Fire Department and California Highway Patrol, the brothers own Burgess Brothers BBQ & Burgers, a South Sac eatery known for its creative burgers, hot link sausages and cornbread churwaffle (churro-waffle hybrid). The twins have also made three appearances on HSN selling their signature BBQ sauce. This visionary edge might also be a genetic trait passed down from the Burgesses’ great-grandfather. A former slave freed in Coloma, he found gold, bought land, became a blacksmith, wrote his autobiography and was ultimately memorialized as a well-respected citizen and businessman in the state park. “We always thought, ‘What can we do to carry on the Burgess legacy?’” says Matthew. “Some of this has allowed us to do that.”

Jonathan is a Sacramento Fire Department battalion chief. He brings wit, drive and determination to the duo’s dynamic.

Matthew, a California Highway Patrol sergeant, excels at the relationship and R&D side of the family business.

Power moves: The Burgesses are dedicated to mentoring the area’s youth, making appearances at schools and partnering with the Greater Sacramento Urban League. “With kids, sometimes it’s ‘if you see it, you can do it,’” says Jonathan. “So it’s important for us to be in the school districts to tell them about being a fire chief or CHP sergeant or entrepreneur. When a kid can see a minority in a position of power or success, it’s phenomenal.”

BROTHERS WHO MEAN BUSINESS: Simon and Henry de Vere White



Henry (left) and Simon de Vere White at de Vere's Irish Pub in midtown.

Pouring the perfect pint of Guinness is an art form. So is owning a business in California. Brothers Simon and Henry de Vere White are committed to doing both as best they can. Owners of de Vere’s Irish Pubs in Sacramento and Davis and partners in Firestone Public House, the two opened their first location nine years ago and have since gotten more and more involved in the politics of running a business as things continue to evolve. “We want to be as successful as can be, do right by people and be fair,” says Simon. “We’re very determined to have a great business that our family can be proud of.” Adds Henry, “That means you have to constantly work at it and constantly improve.” Later this year, the de Vere Whites will open The Snug, an intimate cocktails-only concept on the corner of 15th and R streets. O’Farrell’s Pub and Kitchen, a modern, chef-driven restaurant, will follow—and surely many pints in between.

Simon is president of the Sacramento chapter of the California Restaurant Association and is on the board of directors for Sacramento Region Business Association and the R Street Corridor.

Henry is president of Region Restaurants and is on the board of directors for Visit Sacramento.

Power moves: The de Vere Whites are passionate about charitable causes. Their annual St. Baldrick’s Day headshaving events in March have raised more than $2.2 million for pediatric cancer research, and their summertime Puttin’ for Presents golf tournament has brought hundreds of thousands of dollars to the Kylee Lillich Charitable Giving Tree.>

SISTERS WHO SPIN: Teresa Katnik Santarosa, Michelle Katnik and Elena Katnik

Elena Katnik (left), Teresa Katnik Santarosa (center) and Michelle Katnik at TEAMride's midtown location.

Five years ago, the Katnik sisters opened a small spin studio on 55th and H streets called TEAMride—never fathoming they would sell out a class, let alone open two more studios in the years to come. With locations in East Sac, midtown and Folsom, the TEAMride trio have built more than a local fitness empire; they’ve also cultivated one of the strongest communities in town, consisting of riders of all sizes and ages who are healthfully obsessed with the TEAMride style of cycling. Says Teresa, “It’s more than a workout, and that is why it has become so successful. Because of the community that has come about, it’s an honor for us to walk in here and say, ‘This is ours.’”

Teresa is the people person: She remembers everyone’s name and knows everyone’s story. She also makes the hard phone calls.

Michelle is the creative. A former marketer in New York City, she’s always dreaming up the next big thing for the studios and beyond.

Elena is the doer, whether it’s fixing a bike, handling plumbing issues or bringing popular TEAMride merchandise to the shelves.

Power moves: The Katnik sisters have hosted sellout off-site rides at venues all around the area, including Golden 1 Center and The Barn. Due to their athletic drive and passion to elevate their community, they have also been named Lululemon Ambassadors.

THE CREATIVE CRUSADERS: Raphael and Veronica Delgado



Veronica and Raphael Delgado in Raphael's studio downtown.

If success is a canvas, Raphael and Veronica Delgado have been creating quite the diptych since 2006. That’s when they opened Raphael’s first Sacramento studio and proceeded to host years and years of Second Saturday events to benefit both his art and her passion for arts and culture. “In the arts, there’s not always money, but there’s always work to do,” says Veronica, who has worked in one capacity or another with the Greater Sacramento Urban League, Nehemiah Emerging Leaders Program and Developmental Disabilities Service Organization. “I have always been willing to do the work.” As for Raphael’s work? It’s become synonymous with creativity and inventiveness, which is why clients including the Sacramento Republic FC and Covered California turn to him. “I’ll get calls about projects, and I’ll start thinking about ideas almost instantly, as if I’ve been thinking about it my whole life,” he says. “I’m always willing to work and collaborate. I hope I am fun to work with.” Veronica can vouch for that.

Raphael works mostly in acrylic painting, sculpture and printmaking. He’s admired by art collectors around the world, and his many commissions include set designs for the Capital Dance Project and a mural for Wide Open Walls. Last year, Comstock’s magazine named him one of 12 young leaders who will “shape the Capital Region for generations to come.”

Veronica is membership marketing and communications manager for Sacramento State. She serves as the appointed board commissioner for the Sacramento Metropolitan Arts Commission, worked as a cultural grants reviewer appointee for Mayor Steinberg’s Creative Economy grant and was named a 2018 Arts and Business Council finalist for Emerging Leader in the Arts. Both she and Raphael have made Sacramento Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 list.

Power moves: Raphael and Veronica’s annual Crayons to Canvas Arts Supply Drive has been providing at-risk children in the community with therapeutic and creative outlets for 10 years.