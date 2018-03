'The Book of Mormon'



Posted on February 28, 2018

California Musical Theatre presents “The Book of Mormon,” about two missionaries who are sent to Africa to spread the Good Word. Hilarity ensues. “The Book of Mormon” is a nine-time Tony Award winner, including top honors as best musical, and a Grammy winner for best musical theater album.

March 7–18. Tickets $40–$178.

Community Center Theater, 1301 L St.;

(916) 808-5181;

californiamusicaltheatre.com