'Rockin' Road to Dublin'



Posted on February 27, 2018

Warm up to St. Patrick’s Day with a show that fuses rock ’n’ roll and Irish dance. World champion Irish dancers Ashley Smith and Scott Doherty bring the star power with their precise movements and flair.

March 7. Tickets $28–$48.

Harris Center, 10 College Parkway, Folsom;

(916) 608-6888;

harriscenter.net