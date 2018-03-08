Never Pay Retail

|BEST OF SACRAMENTO GOODIE BAG SPECIAL SECTIONS NEWSLETTERS RESTAURANTS WINE LOCAL EATS SACRAMENTO GIVE
Sacramento thrift stores gained celluloid fame with “Lady Bird,” of course, but thrifting is by no means a new trend here. For one thing, it allows you to create a very distinctive look: You can be certain your 1920s black rayon dress with a plunging neckline is totally unique. Thrifting is also good for the environment—reuse, recycle, repurpose—and many shops donate to or directly support good causes (SPCA, WEAVE, Loaves & Fishes, Goodwill Industries). But the best part? It’s fun. You literally never know what treasure you’ll stumble on—and it will be a bargain besides. Here are just a few spots to begin your search.
Upscale Thrift, 2590 21st St.; (916) 272-2820
What you’ll find: High-end men’s and women’s clothing, vintage glassware and china, lamps, records, jewelry
Spotted here: Ann Taylor sweater for $10, Banana Republic gray blazer for $14, little black dresses from $7 to $13, men’s leather flight jacket for $40, Adolfo leather loafers for $19, 38-piece set of Towne House china for $50, Martha Stewart sixplace china set for $25
Ambience: Located on a quiet block of 21st Street near Broadway, across from St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Upscale flaunts whimsical items on the front sidewalk—like a mannequin wearing a red satin cape and a cheeky fox hat.
Good to know: This nonprofit has a long-standing relationship with Loaves & Fishes and provides jobs, housing and clothes to those in need.
Thrift Town, 410 El Camino Ave.; (916) 922-9942
What you’ll find: Lots of excited customers still talking about “Lady Bird” (yes, this is where the film was shot and Greta Gerwig actually shopped); unbelievably low-priced clothing
Spotted here: Gap Kids’ polos for 98 cents, Gymboree coat for $2, Ann Taylor pinstriped capris for $10, business-casual dresses for $4, fancy party gowns for $5–$10, men’s button-fly Levi’s for $4, Tommy Hilfiger T-shirt for $3, men’s camel’s-hair coat for $6
Ambience: This is a thrift store, plain and simple, but a famous one. Admire the retro sign out front and use the same dressing room where Christine “Lady Bird” McPherson and her mother argued.
Good to know: Wear comfortable shoes—this place is huge and there are bargains galore.
Racks Vintage Boutique, 1822 24th St.; (916) 736-2853
What you’ll find: One-of-a-kind clothing from the 1920s to 1960s that prompts staffer Amanda Clymer to ask, “Who made you—by hand? Who wore you? What parties did you go to?”
Spotted here: Period cloche, fascinator and fedora hats for $20–$200, men’s 1940s buttondown shirts for $35, a 1958 men’s jacket for $78, that 1920s plungingneckline black rayon dress for $60
Ambience: Between the decoupage of famous faces at the front door—Bogey, Elvis, Twiggy—and the spot-on ’40s skirt-and-blouse ensemble on a mannequin in the window, stepping into this midtown store is like time-traveling.
Good to know: Continue the vibe by grabbing a Pabst Blue Ribbon at the 70+-year-old Round Corner Tavern next door.
Ed’s Threads, 1125 21st St.; (916) 446-8138
What you’ll find: High-quality vintage men’s clothing and accessories
Spotted here: London Fog raincoats for $50, Hawaiian shirts starting at $25 (Tommy Bahama for $35), tweed sport coats for $35 (perfect for a newly hired college professor)
Ambience: Ed’s has the feel of a haberdashery Don Draper might frequent. It’s located in pedestrianfriendly midtown near Temple Coffee and Mike’s Camera, as well as other secondhand shops (Free-Style Clothing Exchange across the street, The Past and the Present around the corner).
Good to know: The friendly owner, Ed Castro, is usually at the front counter catching up on neighborhood gossip.
Goodwill Industries, 1621 L St.; (916) 441-4407
What you’ll find: Deeply discounted name-brand clothing, books, home décor
Spotted here: Women’s designer jeans for $21, killer heels for $9, a Pacific Trail jacket for $18, Abercrombie & Fitch men’s flannel for $8, art deco black metal candle holders for $7
Ambience: This swanky boutique is decked out—with Edison lights, a long red-brick wall, wave-shaped bookcases and private dressing rooms—and located near Firestone Public House and Station 16.
Good to know: Street parking can be challenging, so grab a spot in the lot on the corner and pay via the SacPark app.
EcoThrift, 7305 Greenback Lane, Citrus Heights; (916) 729-8474
What you’ll find: Deeply discounted high-end clothing, housewares and toys
Spotted here: The Limited white button-up blouse for $4, UGG boots for $30, designer dresses for $35, Abercrombie & Fitch zipped jacket for $60, kids’ Batman and Star Wars T-shirts for 98 cents, two Barbies in a bag for $5, board games for $2
Ambience: This plain and simple thrift store is not famous, but it has a fun young vibe with lots of cute teen shoppers and suburban moms looking for a deal.
Good to know: Color tag sales happen daily, with discounts of 25–75 percent off.