Never Pay Retail

by Thea Marie Rood

Posted on March 8, 2018

Sacramento thrift stores gained celluloid fame with “Lady Bird,” of course, but thrifting is by no means a new trend here. For one thing, it allows you to create a very distinctive look: You can be certain your 1920s black rayon dress with a plunging neckline is totally unique. Thrifting is also good for the environment—reuse, recycle, repurpose—and many shops donate to or directly support good causes (SPCA, WEAVE, Loaves & Fishes, Goodwill Industries). But the best part? It’s fun. You literally never know what treasure you’ll stumble on—and it will be a bargain besides. Here are just a few spots to begin your search.

Upscale Thrift, 2590 21st St.; (916) 272-2820

What you’ll find: High-end men’s and women’s clothing, vintage glassware and china, lamps, records, jewelry

Spotted here: Ann Taylor sweater for $10, Banana Republic gray blazer for $14, little black dresses from $7 to $13, men’s leather flight jacket for $40, Adolfo leather loafers for $19, 38-piece set of Towne House china for $50, Martha Stewart sixplace china set for $25

Ambience: Located on a quiet block of 21st Street near Broadway, across from St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Upscale flaunts whimsical items on the front sidewalk—like a mannequin wearing a red satin cape and a cheeky fox hat.

Good to know: This nonprofit has a long-standing relationship with Loaves & Fishes and provides jobs, housing and clothes to those in need.

Thrift Town, 410 El Camino Ave.; (916) 922-9942

What you’ll find: Lots of excited customers still talking about “Lady Bird” (yes, this is where the film was shot and Greta Gerwig actually shopped); unbelievably low-priced clothing

Spotted here: Gap Kids’ polos for 98 cents, Gymboree coat for $2, Ann Taylor pinstriped capris for $10, business-casual dresses for $4, fancy party gowns for $5–$10, men’s button-fly Levi’s for $4, Tommy Hilfiger T-shirt for $3, men’s camel’s-hair coat for $6

Ambience: This is a thrift store, plain and simple, but a famous one. Admire the retro sign out front and use the same dressing room where Christine “Lady Bird” McPherson and her mother argued.

Good to know: Wear comfortable shoes—this place is huge and there are bargains galore.

Racks Vintage Boutique, 1822 24th St.; (916) 736-2853

What you’ll find: One-of-a-kind clothing from the 1920s to 1960s that prompts staffer Amanda Clymer to ask, “Who made you—by hand? Who wore you? What parties did you go to?”

Spotted here: Period cloche, fascinator and fedora hats for $20–$200, men’s 1940s buttondown shirts for $35, a 1958 men’s jacket for $78, that 1920s plungingneckline black rayon dress for $60

Ambience: Between the decoupage of famous faces at the front door—Bogey, Elvis, Twiggy—and the spot-on ’40s skirt-and-blouse ensemble on a mannequin in the window, stepping into this midtown store is like time-traveling.

Good to know: Continue the vibe by grabbing a Pabst Blue Ribbon at the 70+-year-old Round Corner Tavern next door.

Ed’s Threads, 1125 21st St.; (916) 446-8138

What you’ll find: High-quality vintage men’s clothing and accessories

Spotted here: London Fog raincoats for $50, Hawaiian shirts starting at $25 (Tommy Bahama for $35), tweed sport coats for $35 (perfect for a newly hired college professor)

Ambience: Ed’s has the feel of a haberdashery Don Draper might frequent. It’s located in pedestrianfriendly midtown near Temple Coffee and Mike’s Camera, as well as other secondhand shops (Free-Style Clothing Exchange across the street, The Past and the Present around the corner).

Good to know: The friendly owner, Ed Castro, is usually at the front counter catching up on neighborhood gossip.

Goodwill Industries, 1621 L St.; (916) 441-4407

What you’ll find: Deeply discounted name-brand clothing, books, home décor

Spotted here: Women’s designer jeans for $21, killer heels for $9, a Pacific Trail jacket for $18, Abercrombie & Fitch men’s flannel for $8, art deco black metal candle holders for $7

Ambience: This swanky boutique is decked out—with Edison lights, a long red-brick wall, wave-shaped bookcases and private dressing rooms—and located near Firestone Public House and Station 16.

Good to know: Street parking can be challenging, so grab a spot in the lot on the corner and pay via the SacPark app.

EcoThrift, 7305 Greenback Lane, Citrus Heights; (916) 729-8474

What you’ll find: Deeply discounted high-end clothing, housewares and toys

Spotted here: The Limited white button-up blouse for $4, UGG boots for $30, designer dresses for $35, Abercrombie & Fitch zipped jacket for $60, kids’ Batman and Star Wars T-shirts for 98 cents, two Barbies in a bag for $5, board games for $2

Ambience: This plain and simple thrift store is not famous, but it has a fun young vibe with lots of cute teen shoppers and suburban moms looking for a deal.

Good to know: Color tag sales happen daily, with discounts of 25–75 percent off.