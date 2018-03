Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra With Chick Corea



Posted on March 6, 2018

Jazz piano virtuoso Chick Corea is one of the most Grammy-nominated artists in history, with an amazing 22 wins. His diverse instrumental style includes avant-garde, bebop and jazz-rock. The performance includes some of Corea’s songs arranged by members of the Lincoln Center Orchestra.

March 21. Tickets $24.50–$76.

Mondavi Center, UC Davis campus;

(530) 754-2787;

mondaviarts.org