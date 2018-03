French Connection



When Esther Son closed Estelle’s, her K Street patisserie, she left a yawning hole in the local market for French pastries. Now she’s back with ESTELLE BAKERY & PATISSERIE (2530 Arden Way), serving the same delish croissants, French pastries and baguette sandwiches. Later this year, she plans to open a downtown outpost in DOCO near Golden 1 Center.